WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The search continues tonight for a former Wilkes University student who is wanted for violating his bail conditions in connection with an ongoing threat investigation.

22-year-old Max Liebetrau failed to appear for a bail revocation hearing Wednesday afternoon. Eyewitness News can tell you many students at Wilkes University are still on edge and want Liebetrau found.

It all began earlier this month after Liebetrau allegedly told a female student to pass along a threat to a male student. That happened inside the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center on campus.

Leibetrau was arrested and was released on $100,000 dollars unsecured bail, under certain conditions including, he could not have contact with any victims or witnesses in the case. As well as voluntarily entering an inpatient treatment facility.

The district attorney said he did contact the students involved and did not enter a treatment facility.

“Obviously, for multiple reasons, the concern for the safety of the public is based on some of the things we’ve seen but also to make sure he’s abiding by the bail conditions and make sure he’s not himself in any kind of trouble or in any danger,” stated Sam Sanguedolce, Luzerne County District attorney.

If you have any information about Liebetrau’s whereabouts you are urged to call police or 911.