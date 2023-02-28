HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — James Hudock, a former chemistry teacher who was promoted to vice principal at the Hazleton Area High School has pleaded guilty to charges accusing him of having a relationship with a student.

According to court documents, on Monday Hudock pled guilty to charges of intercourse/sexual contact with a student, and corruption of minors.

In September 2021 Sugarloaf Township police received a tip from Childline, an anonymous state-run child abuse hotline number, that Hudock was having a relationship with a 17-year-old female student.

As stated in the affidavit, Hudock met the student numerous times off-campus, where he would kiss and hug the student on several occasions, and sent her text messages of a sexual nature.

Hudock was a chemistry teacher for decades and was promoted to Vice-Principal at the Hazleton Area High School. He retired from the school district at about the same time the police launched their investigation.

Hudock’s sentencing is scheduled for June 1st, he faces up to 20 years in prison.