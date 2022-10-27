SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that a former teacher from Valley View School District was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years for producing child pornography.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Jaime Ryan Chorba, 46, of Archbald, previously admitted to receiving images of child pornography between June 2016 and November 2020 and possessed images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct with him.

During the search of Chorba’s home, police say they found hundreds of nude pictures of Chorba in various rooms inside the school and Playboy magazines with pictures of students taped within the pages.

Other images appear to show students who were unaware their pictures were being taken. Police say Chorba edited these pictures to include himself undressed in sexual positions.

Chorba was a physical education teacher at the Valley View School District in Archibald from August 2004 through July 2021.

He was sentenced to 15 years of prison for producing child porn.