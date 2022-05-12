ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former teacher facing child pornography charges pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday.

Jamie Chorba, 44, taught health and physical education in the Valley View School District. On Thursday afternoon Chorba pleaded guilty to his charges.

Investigators say they found thousands of images of child pornography in Valley View High School.

Authorities say other images appear to show students who were unaware their pictures were being taken.

Chorba could now face up to 30 years in jail.