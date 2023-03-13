HAWLEY, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say the former treasurer for Milestone Estates Property Owners Association (POA) in Wayne County, was arrested and charged with allegedly stealing over $29,000 in expenditures between 2016-2022.

Officers say Hillriegel told them the POA usually meets in April every year. However, due to COVID, there was no meeting held between April 27, 2019, and May 7, 2022.

Accoridng to law enforcement at the meeting on May 7, 2022, a financial report dated April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2022, was presented to the members in attendance, with many discrepancies on it.

The affidavit reads, because of the number of discrepancies, Hillriegel made a motion to not accept the financial report and another motion to have an outside audit of the treasurer’s books going back four years and both motions passed.

Four of the five POA board members resigned when they were pressured on the accounting books, police say. At the end of the meeting, a new board was elected, court papers say.

As the affidavit reads, The new POA President contact Lenau to get all of the POA documents turned over. However, Lenau didn’t have any bank statements or receipts and gave a revised bank register that only showed deposits and a few payments for 2022.

According to law enforcement, the records were examined and between 2018 and 2022 there were several $200 cash withdrawals made by Lenau totaling $9,700. Most of these were questionable and listed very little information as to what they were for, court papers say.

Police say, on January 5, 2023, Lenau was interviewed by law enforcement and said the only invoices or receipts she kept were the ones that were turned in when she resigned. According to court documents, when asked why there were so many debit withdrawals for $200, Lenau said $200 was the limit that she could withdraw per day and she could not give a specific reason as to why her accounting was so poorly kept, other than to say she was not qualified to do the job in the first place.

Police say Lenau did acknowledge how suspicious her vague explanations and the many $200 withdrawals looked. As the affidavit reads, on February 8, officers met with the recently appointed Milestone Estate POA Treasurer Charles Taft and POA President Jeffrey Radway.

Officers say Radway completed an audit of the POA expenses from 2016 through 2022 and provided law enforcement with several documents that listed all of the transactions that were unaccounted for by Sun Lenau. Once reviewed police say they determined Lenau made a total of $29,133.44 in questionable and suspicious transactions between 2016 and 2022.

On March 10, 2023, Wayne County District Attorney A. G. Howell announced the arrest of Sun Kim Lenau, age 61, of Hawley, Wayne County, PA. Lenau was charged with one count of Theft By Unlawful Taking, a 3rd-degree felony for the theft of $29,133.44.

Lenau was brought before Magisterial District Judge Carney for a preliminary arraignment and her bail was set at $10,000.00 unsecured and Lenau was released.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15, 2023, at 9:00 am at the County courthouse in Honesdale.