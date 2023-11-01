WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are looking for a woman who is a former T-Mobile worker after she allegedly opened several fraudulent accounts.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department said they are looking for Nadaysha T. Terry who was an employee at the T-Mobile store in the Wilkes-Barre Township Marketplace until October 2.

Police say while Terry was a salesperson there she opened fraudulent accounts and committed thefts on 18 iPhones that value over $10,000.

Officers say they learned she along with several other people sold the phones at different electronic outlets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre Police Department Facebook page, text 570-760-0215, email Capparell@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us, or call 911 if seen.