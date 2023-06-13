SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say the former owner of Sinners Swing Gentlemen’s Club was released early from prison.

In 2021 former owner David Klem was sentenced to serve one to two years in prison followed by two years probation for prostitution at Sinners Swing Gentlemen’s Club in Mayfield and an additional two years probation for illegal gambling.

Pennsylvania State Police say, in 2013 Klem was charged with running a cocaine distribution operation out of a pizza restaurant in Olyphant.

During the investigations state police said, employees testified that customer’s payments for sexual favors with employees of the club would be split with the owners, and those employees who did not want to follow through with those acts were fired for not performing “extras” at Sinners Swing Gentlemen’s Club.

Officials said, Judge Barrasse granted David Klem was released early from prison, and will serve the remainder of his sentence on house arrest.