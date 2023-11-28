Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect the current charges Paul Helring is facing.

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former Scranton police officer has been charged with allegedly committing overtime fraud in the department.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 47-year-old Paul Helring, a former Scranton police officer and the former elected police union president, was charged with theft concerning programs receiving federal funds.

Investigators say while serving as the coordinator of Scranton Police Department’s extra duty overtime program, Helring knowingly received over $5,000 in compensation after he fraudulently reported working extra duty patrol shifts at several local, lower-income housing complexes.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 10 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.