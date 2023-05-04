SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former patrol sergeant for the Scranton Police Department has been sentenced for fraudulently claiming thousands from a federal program.

Jeffrey J. Vaughn, from Scranton, has been sentenced to six months in federal prison.

In January Vaughn pleaded guilty in January to knowingly claiming over $5,000 in fraudulently earned compensation.

Investigators said Vaughn claimed he worked extra-duty patrol shifts in lower-income housing complexes in Scranton when he did not.

Vaughn does not have to report to prison until June 1.