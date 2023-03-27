WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Former Exeter police officer, Leonard Galli, was sentenced to prison Monday for allegedly trying to solicit sex from whom he thought was a 15-year-old boy.

Eyewitness News was there as Galli was sentenced to one to two years in prison, followed by five years of probation. The judge also prohibited Galli from teaching or coaching of any kind, he is not allowed to attend any place where minors frequent, for example: public pools, libraries, parks, and movie theaters, etc.

Galli is also ordered to undergo sex therapy and continue the sexual offender program he is currently enrolled in. Court papers say, Galli is also ordered register as a Tier 3 sex offender.

Galli was arrested back in August of 2020 for allegedly attempting to solicit sex from whom he thought was a 15-year-old boy.

Galli pleaded guilty to the felony charges of criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault and criminal attempt to have unlawful contact with a minor.

According to court documents, Musa Harris, known locally as “The Luzerne County Predator Catcher”, reported to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office that he spoke to Galli on the dating app Grindr, identifying himself as a 15-year-old boy, in August 2020.

Detectives said Harris claimed to meet up with Galli at the Turkey Hill Minit Market in Plains Township. Galli identified himself as “Paul” in the video of the interaction that was recorded by Harris.