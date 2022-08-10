SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a former Pittston Township police officer pleaded guilty to the charges of buying and distributing fentanyl throughout Luzerne County.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Todd Houghtlin, 52, of Duryea, admitted to possession of fentanyl for distribution in Luzerne County in 2020, and being a user of illegal drugs in possession of a gun and ammunition.

Investigators say the charges are from an incident that occurred in July of 2020, where law enforcement pulled Houghtlin’s car over and found him in possession of 50 packets of fentanyl and a pistol loaded with four rounds of ammunition.

Police say further investigation revealed that Houghtlin purchased fentanyl multiple times that he later sold to others.

Houghtlin worked as a police officer in Pittston Township but had his police certification suspended by the Municipal Police Officer’s Education and Training Commission.

Houghtlin pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm. His sentencing has been scheduled for November 1, 2022.

The maximum penalty for drug trafficking is twenty years imprisonment.