Pennsylvania State Police filed criminal charges against a former PennDOT employee accused of using his position to commit a fraud scheme that allowed ineligible drivers to operate vehicles.

According to state police, Angelo Carrion solicited money from customers in exchange for his help with knowledge tests. By doing so it allowed the customers to get learner’s permits and driver’s licenses.

Court documents state Carrion worked at two driver’s license centers in Lancaster County;

PennDOT Regency Square License Center in East Hempfield Township

PennDOT Lancaster East License Center in East Lampeter Township.

PSP says he resigned in April after PennDOT Management found irregularities with 268 license or identification card transactions he processed between October 2021 and March 2022.

Investigators believe Carrion exploited Spanish-speaking customers, particularly immigrants, and coerced them into giving him cash payments in return for his assistance on the tests.

Victims of the scheme told police they paid Carrion $20 to $350 for his help with driver’s licenses and commercial driver’s licenses.

State police note that all customers in this investigation were in the U.S. legally and thus eligible to apply for a driver’s license.

Carrion is charged with 17 felony counts of bribery in official matters, theft by deception and criminal use of a communication facility, and 35 misdemeanor counts of tampering with public records or information.