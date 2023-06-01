LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man they say set fire to a trailer home he used to live in.

According to Lycoming Regional Police Department, on March 4 around 3:00 p.m., officers were called to a trailer on fire in the 1900 block of Beech Street in Lycoming Township.

On the scene, police say a man who lived in the trailer, later identified as Dustin Hargenrader, 38, of Cogan Station, was covered in soot and ash, claiming he was inside when the fire started. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly but there was major damage to the inside.

Through further investigation, the owner of the trailer told police Hargenrader owned the trailer but sold it to him to pay off a debt owed. The owner stated when Hargenrader found out who would be living in the trailer after him he “got upset” and made a comment saying he would “burn the place down,” as stated in the affidavit.

A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal investigated the scene and found the carpet was burnt in a circle pattern with two metal liquid chemical cans near it. Investigators noted the carpet burnt in a way that did not appear to join the rest of the burned area.

At this time police are charging Hargenrader with arson, risking catastrophe, and other related charges.