MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Attorney General Michelle Henry announced Monday that four former Mount Carmel High School football players pled guilty to hazing charges.

According to the AG’s office, four former football players have pleaded guilty to charges for their involvement in a 2020 hazing incident.

Investigators stated that the four pled guilty to the following:

Team captains Reed Witkoski, 20, and Damon Dowkus, 21, pleaded no contest to hazing, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person

Tyler Owens, 21, pleaded guilty to hazing and criminal conspiracy

Michael Balichik, 21, will enter the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) Program on the charges of hazing and criminal conspiracy

The Office of the Attorney General began an investigation into allegations of hazing that occurred among members of the Mount Carmel High School football team in 2020.

The investigation revealed that, in two separate incidents, football players were invited to football captain Reed Witkoski’s house to watch game footage.

During the watch party, detectives stated football captains Witkoski and Damon Dowkus, along with another captain who was a juvenile at the time, and other members of the team, intentionally burned the new starting players with lit burning sticks and sparklers as part of an informal initiation.

AG Hnery stated regarding the incident:

“Hazing is a serious offense that can have devastating consequences. The victims in this case wanted nothing more than to feel a part of a team and the positive experiences that come along with that. Young people should think seriously about the effects of their actions, as anyone who intentionally causes harm to other individuals will be held accountable,” Michelle Henry, Attorney General

The minors involved in the incident will be facing charges through the juvenile court.

Officials say Witkoski and Dowkus were each sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay the costs of prosecution, plus a $50 fine. Owens was sentenced to nine months of probation and ordered to pay the costs of prosecution, plus a $50 fine.