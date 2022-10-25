LUZERNE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say a former priest in Luzerne County was charged with possessing child porn on Monday.

Police say they received a report from Google on September 7 claiming a man going by the name “Bob Timchak” uploaded two videos of suspected child sexual abuse material. Police further stated they received seven other reports for the I.P. address associated with this account.

Investigators followed up on this and determined the account belonged to Robert Timchak, a former priest in Luzerne County and a registered sex offender for the last ten years.

Officers went to Timchak’s home on September 21 and executed a search warrant.

Law enforcement said they searched his belongings and located the devices connected to Google’s reports.

Timchak previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 72 months in prison for 19 counts related to child porn in 2010 according to court documents.

Timchak now faces 7 counts related to child porn possession.

Prison officials say Timchak was released from prison on Monday night after posting the $20,000 cash bail.