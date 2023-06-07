SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a former Luzerne County Constable has been sentenced after he was found with an unregistered gun.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, in April, Sydney Snelling, Jr., 48, of Wilkes-Barre, possessed an assault rifle bearing a modified barrel of under 16”, without possessing the requisite tax stamp to possess such a weapon.

At the time of the offense, officials say Snelling was a Luzerne County Constable but has since been removed.

Back in April 2022, Snelling was charged with “straw purchasing” 22 firearms for a convicted felon. On April 28, Snelling was taken into custody by multiple teams.

Law enforcement alleges Snelling illegally purchased more than 20 firearms for a convicted felon who is not legally allowed to possess or own a firearm.

Snelling was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months of imprisonment, for the unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm.