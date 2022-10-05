SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a former Luzerne County constable for unlawfully possessing an unregistered rifle.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, in April, Sydney Snelling, Jr., 48, of Wilkes-Barre, allegedly possessed an assault rifle bearing a modified barrel of under 16”, without possessing the requisite tax stamp to possess such a weapon.

At the time of the offense, officials say Snelling was a Luzerne County constable but has since been removed.

Also in April, Snelling was charged for ‘straw purchasing’ 22 firearms for a convicted felon. On April 28, Snelling was taken into custody by multiple teams.

Law enforcement alleges Snelling illegally purchased more than 20 firearms for a convicted felon who is not legally allowed to possess a firearm.

Police said they also searched Snelling’s car and home and found nine more firearms, with ammo and outlaw motorcycle vests.

Snelling has been charged with unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm. The maximum sentencing is 10 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.