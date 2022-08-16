WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former Pittston Township karate instructor was sentenced Tuesday to 25-50 years in prison for the charges of sexually assaulting multiple children.

According to court records, David John Williams, 59, pleaded guilty back in April to endangering the welfare of children, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse – person less than 16 years of age, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and aggravated indecent assault.

Williams was arrested in February of 2021 when investigators searched Williams’ electronic devices, they say they recovered multiple videos showing sex acts with Williams and including girls as young as six.

Williams allegedly also gave underage victims alcohol and marijuana.

According to court papers, the abuse took place over years, beginning when the victims were five and six years old and progressing until the victims were 12 and 13.

Investigators say when they interviewed the first victim, they explained Williams was a friend of a family member.

The victim explained that the abuse began when she was young. She said the abuse took place at Williams’ home and her home, according to the affidavit.

The second victim also told investigators that Williams was a family friend. She also said she had been a student in his karate school which was held above the firehouse in Pittston, police say.

Court findings state there were multiple sexual abuse victims that spanned throughout the years.

Williams was sentenced to 25-50 years in state prison, as part of his sentence he will be required to register as a sex offender.