WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former federal inmate has pleaded guilty to having drugs while he was in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, 28-year-old, Rauon Gordon, a former inmate at Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) Allenwood, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, September 7, before U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann, to possessing contraband in prison.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam says Gordon admitted that he was in possession of buprenorphine, a Schedule III narcotic, while he was an inmate at FCI Allenwood in White Deer, PA.

Officials say the charges stem from an incident on September 21, 2021, when correctional officers searched Gordon and found 16 paper strips of Suboxone in his pants pocket. Lab testing confirmed the paper strips were Suboxone which contains buprenorphine.

Chief Judge Brann ordered the U.S. Probation Office to complete a pre-sentence investigation report for Gordon as his sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

The maximum penalty for possessing contraband in prison is five years in prison, a three-year term of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.