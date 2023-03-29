LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A former Lock Haven University (LHU) fraternity member has been convicted of sex crimes committed in 2019.

According to Clinton County’s District Attorney’s Office, 22-year-old Devon Jarrett Bushor was found guilty on Monday of sexual assaults on a college student.

In November 2019, at an LHU chapter ‘Alpha Chi Rho or ‘CROW’ Clinton County’s District Attorney says, the victim, an 18-year-old girl was visiting her friend at the university when they attended a party at the fraternity house.

The DA states the victim was observed vomiting outside the party and falling down the steps in the fraternity house when the then-president of the frat and Bushor took her to a room and gave her water. Bushor was reported to have stayed in the room to “keep an eye on her.”

According to court records, when witnesses returned they saw the girl with her pants down and scratches on her body. Detectives say Bushor admitted to attempting to have sex with her while knowing she was intoxicated.

During an interview with the victim the DA said, she remembers her arms being pinned down to her side and not being able to move.

In January 2022 Bushor was convicted for an indecent assault of another Lock Haven University girl to which he pled no contest for allegedly pinning a girl’s arms to her side and forcing her to have sex with him.

Clinton County District Attorney’s Office

Clinton County District Attorney’s Office said Bushor’s attorney argued a lack of evidence due to her being intoxicated along with a variety of other things.

District Attorney Strouse said “any young woman who is too drunk to walk is too drunk to have sex with” and Bushor is a repeat sex offender.

The maximum sentencing for Bushor’s conviction is up to 12 years and he will have to be evaluated by the Sex Offender Assessment Board to determine if he will have to classify as a sexually violent predator for Megan’s Law.