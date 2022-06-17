PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A former felon in Luzerne County was charged with multiple firearms-related felony charges on Thursday.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce announced Ibn-Naim Archer was arrested in Plymouth for possessing multiple illegally obtained firearms.

Luzerne County District Attorney Offices

Investigators said they found that Archer made false statements on federal and state forms when attempting to purchase firearms at a Luzerne County gun shop.

Police also said Archer had been involved with another person in the straw purchases of firearms and Archer filmed himself with the firearms on social media.

Officials stated they seized two firearms from Archer during their investigation, a 9mm handgun loaded with a high capacity drum round (50 rounds) in Archer’s car and an AK-47 assault pistol loaded with a high capacity 30 round magazine in his house.

Archer is being held in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility with a $200,000 cash bail while waits for his preliminary hearing on June 23.