SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a former felon was charged Tuesday for possession of AR style gun and ammunition.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Steven D. Brinson, 32, of Tobyhanna, possessed a firearm including a non-serialized AR-style “ghost gun” and ammunition, despite having a prior felony conviction.

Brinson was indicted by a federal grand jury and he faces a 10-year prison sentence for this offense.