LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Former Exeter police officer Leonard Galli, caught in an online sting, pleaded guilty Monday to charges alleging he arranged to meet a 15-year-old boy for sex.

Galli, 55, who police say was arrested for attempting to solicit sex from who he thought was a 15-year-old boy, pled guilty to felony charges of criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault and criminal attempt to have unlawful contact with a minor.

According to court documents, Musa Harris, known locally as “The Luzerne County Predator Catcher”, reported to the District Attorney’s Office that they had spoken to Galli through the dating app Grindr while identifying themselves as a 15-year-old boy back in August 2020.

Investigators said Harris claimed to have met with Galli, who had identified himself as ‘Paul’ at a local Turkey Hill Minit Market in Plains Township. This interaction was videotaped by Harris.

Back in August 2021 prosecutors withdrew 5 of the 7 charges against Galli.

Each charged Galli pleaded guilty to carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine. He was released on a $200,000 bail.