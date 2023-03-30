SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a former Lackawanna County sheriff’s deputy unjustifiably assaulted a prisoner at the Lackawanna County Criminal Justice Center.

According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, on March 11, Parade Day in Scranton, John Paul Ehnot, 59, of Dunmore, was reported to have assaulted a prisoner in a holding cell at the Criminal Justice Center, who was in for alleged public drunkenness and open container violations.

Detectives who reviewed the surveillance video said Ehnot is seen dragging the prisoner off the bench, tossing him around the cell, striking the prisoner’s head against the wall, and hitting him in the face.

As stated in the affidavit, Ehnot was heard saying to the prisoner “I’m going to bash your (expletive) skull in.”

Investigators say due to the video, Ehnot’s use of force was not justified. He has been charged with simple assault and released on a $5,000 unsecured bail.

Police say Eisworth sought medical attention the day after the incident.