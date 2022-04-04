EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York man, arrested in Susquehanna County for illegally possessing a handgun is has pleaded guilty to that charge.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Walik Skeete, 45, Binghamton, New York, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Mariani, to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm as well as ammo.

According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, the charge stemmed from an incident in which PSP stopped Skeete’s vehicle for code violations. After which, Troopers found a loaded Beretta 9mm pistol in Skeete’s vehicle.

Skeete’s prior felony convictions prevent him from possessing or owning a firearm or ammo. Judge Mariani ordered a presentence investigation and the sentencing hearing will be scheduled for a later date.