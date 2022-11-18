KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former coach and school occupational therapist was arrested Thursday after he engaged in sexually explicit conversation and made plans to meet for sexual intercourse with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl, police say.

According to an affidavit, on Tuesday, November 15, detectives received information from a source who provided evidence that 40-year-old, Nicholas Wadas, of Kingston, made plans to meet and have sex with who he thought was a teenage girl.

Investigators say the evidence consisted of photos of sexual chat logs between the former coach and who he thought was a teenage girl and a video of Wadas meeting the source, thinking it was the female teen, then driving away when he was confronted by a man.

According to the chat logs from the source, the messaging between Wadas and the source began in October in which the source identifies themselves as a 15-year-old female. Wadas acknowledges her age and asks her sexually graphic questions, then Wadas says “If it wasn’t illegal, I would make you moan.”

As the affidavit reads, Wadas was told the source was a teen at which point he acknowledges that it would be illegal for the two to have sexual intercourse, but Wadas messages the source again and asks to meet for sex saying, “This isn’t a trap, I just want to do you without getting into crap, No drama, No one will know.”

Detectives say Wadas advised the source where they could meet stating he would be, “On Union Street across the tracks from Sunoco.” On Sunday, November 13, the source went to the Sunoco parking lot to meet Wadas and recorded the meeting, in which Wadas drove away, fleeing the scene, officers say.

Police say, the male driving the vehicle in the video, matched Wadas’ driver’s license photo and the registration was also a match to Wadas as well.

Detectives say on Tuesday, November 15, another source came forward who stated Wadas was a co-worker. This source also reported talking with Wadas where he admitted to having conversations and meeting someone he described as an underage girl.

According to Katie Fitzgerald, the Director of Corporate Communications and Marketing for New Story Schools, Wadas was employed at New Story Schools as an occupational therapist and was the Occupational Therapy Supervisor for the District’s Northeast Region.

Fitzgerald said in a statement, “New Story Schools has been made aware of this incident. The employee is no longer employed by or affiliated with New Story Schools. This incident did not involve a New Story Schools student. Our student’s safety, physical, and emotional well-being is our top priority.”

Gabrielle D’Amico, the Associate Vice President of Marketing Communications for Wilkes University said Wadas was returning as the head coach for the men’s and women’s cross country teams but has since been let go.

“We are aware of the allegations and he is no longer affiliated with the university as of Tuesday, November 15,” D’Amico stated.

Wadas was taken into custody and arraigned on Thursday, November 17 in front of MDJ Haggerty and released on $15,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, November 30 at 10:45 a.m.

Wadas is charged with multiple felony charges of criminal solicitation – statutory sexual assault, criminal attempt – unlawful contact with a minor – sexual offenses, and criminal use of a communication facility.

Police also arrested Ralph T. Stoudt, Rodney E. Albertson, and William J. Thomas all of Luzerne County, on similar charges.