LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former caregiver has been sentenced after stealing from five elderly victims, officials say.

According to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, 61-year-old Kathy M. Lachat from Avis was sentenced for theft involving five different elderly victims totaling more than $130,000.

The Clinton County’s D.A.’s office said Lachat had a previous conviction back in 2018 and was on parole for forgery for a similar crime involving an elderly person in Lock Haven for the amount of 1,266.81.

Police say they determined that for several years Lahcat would befriend elderly people, and care-dependent persons, as well as volunteer to help them with errands, groceries, medical appointments, etc.

To her victims, she would pose as a ‘caring, kind-hearted companion, as noted by the D.A.’s office. Officials say, that after Lachat gained a relationship with the victim she would take control of their finances, credit cards, and other property.

Investigators stated once Lachat gained access to everything she would make frequent purchases at retail stores and buy hundreds of dollars worth of lottery tickets at one time

Police said once she was arrested by Pine Creek Township Police they found thousands of losing lottery tickets throughout her home and car also found credit cards and credit statements belonging to several people including those who are deceased.

Investigators noted while preparing for her sentencing she said “This is what I get for trying to help people.”

Lachat was sentenced to 10 to 24 years in prison and ordered to pay $130,000 in restitution to the victims and their families.