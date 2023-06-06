WAYMART, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are searching for a woman after she allegedly abused and stole money from a 76-year-old woman.

According to court documents, former caregiver Terri Jo Hood, 56, from Waymart, abused and stole over $40,000.00 from a 76-year-old woman.

Police say on May 1, they received a report of suspected elder abuse from the Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging.

Investigators stated they spoke to the victim’s niece who said when she spoke to Hood to check in on her aunt, Hood told her she would not want to see her right now because she was banged up with bruises from falling three times over the weekend.

During the investigation police said, a doctor noted the victim’s injuries as multiple bruises at different healing stages, two skin tears on her left arm, black and blue marks on the left and right eye, cuts and bruising on her lips and bruising on her right hand.

When Hood went on vacation the niece said the falls seem to have stopped, police note.

The affidavit says the victim’s power of attorney then noticed a financial inconsistency and began reviewing them before contacting the police. It was found that Hood allegedly spent $100,000 on the victim’s credit card, forging checks, gambling, and taking herself on two trips to Disney World, as stated in court documents.

Investigators mentioned Hood’s bank opened an investigation after she responded “What do I need to do to make this right because I do not want to go to jail” after finding out her account was put on hold for multiple transactions at Mount Airy Casino.

Later, law enforcement discovered Hood contacted a friend to tell them she was in the hole for $20,000 after using the victim’s credit card at the casino, according to police.

Transactions allegedly completed by Hood are as follows:

Cash advances totaling $14,653.71

Withdrawals totaling $21,950.00 (8 refunded withdrawals totaling $2,500.00

Check completed $4,400.00

Police note Hood is seen on camera making the transactions.

At this time Hood is being charged with financial exploitation of care, neglect of care, forgery, theft, and other related charges.