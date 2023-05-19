SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A former Shenandoah Borough Secretary is being charged after over $23,000 in funds went missing.

Troopers say former Shenandoah Borough Secretary Alyssa Lyn Boris, 30, stole $23,685.32 from the Borough’s sewer and trash funds.

Members of the Shenandoah Borough say the sewer and trash funds are deposited daily and there is never a set time on when the money is deposited but it is a daily occurrence.

During an investigation, troopers say, when they contacted the bank regarding the deposits, the bank said they have not had a deposit from Boris in several days.

According to the affidavit, she did not deposit funds every day and instead took the funds home and “misplaced” the bag with seven to eight deposits inside.

On March 31, Boris’s boyfriend dropped off a bag to the bank for Boris containing over $10,000 in cash and checks, troopers say.

In the criminal complaint, Boris admitted she was going through personal problems and needed the funds.

State police said it was estimated that 15 $1000 deposits were made since December 2021 in her bank account.

Court documents state from the sewer account $15,566.57 was stolen and from the trash account, $8118.75 was stolen all totaling $23,685.32.

Boris’s unsecured bail was set at $50,000 and the preliminary hearing will be June 29.