WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former band director and music teacher from Luzerne County was in court Tuesday, facing charges of inappropriate contact with a student.

Investigators say 38-year-old Theron Roberts had inappropriate contact with a female student and then allegedly threatened the girl if she told anybody back in 2019.





Roberts was Crestwood’s band director and a music teacher from 2016 to 2019. According to the criminal arrest affidavit, the victim told detectives that Roberts would touch her in ways that made her feel uncomfortable in the fall of 2019 when she was between 14 and 15 years of age.

Officials told Eyewitness News Roberts is charged with inappropriate contact with the female member of the Crestwood High School marching band.

Robert’s preliminary hearing was held, he faces four charges including indecent assault and corruption of minors.

If convicted, Roberts could be sentenced to 10 years in prison.