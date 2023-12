HUNLOCK TWP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report they are investigating a food stamp fraud where nearly $500 was stolen.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 36-year-old man from Hunlock Creek reported a theft that occurred between October and November.

Police say the victim reported his food stamp card was activated and used without his permission. The victim stated around $494 was taken from the card.

State police are continuing to investigate the incident.