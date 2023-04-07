EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force announced Friday a Florida homicide suspect was arrested in Hazleton.

Acting United States Marshal William Pugh said on Friday, 45-year-old Juan Luis Henriquez-Caraballo from Kissimmee, Florida has been arrested in Hazleton.

According to U.S. Marshal Pugh, on March 18, Kissimmee police were investigating a shooting that left one dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say following the results of the investigation detectives secured an arrested warrant for Henriquez-Caraballo, however, the search to find him within the Florida area was unsuccessful.

According to U.S. Marshal Pugh around 7:00 a.m., on Friday, Henriquez-Caraballo was arrested in the 400 block of West Diamond Avenue in Hazleton by the Hazleton Police Department and the USMS Middle District of Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force.

U.S. Marshal Pugh said Henriquez-Caraballo was handed over to the Hazleton Police Department pending his extradition back to Florida.