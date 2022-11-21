HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged five people for separate crimes committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 6:45-7:00 a.m., a theft was investigated at the Walmart in Hazle Township.

Troopers stated a 41-year-old man from Mcadoo was arrested for trying to steal $804 worth of items.

On November 15 around 1:00 p.m. troopers responded to a retail theft at the Walmart Supercenter.

Police say two women, 27 and 33-year-olds from Mahony City, were arrested for attempting to steal numerous items without paying.

On November 17 PSP responded to Walmart for theft around 2:00 p.m. Police say a 31-year-old man was stealing items. Troopers did not say the amount or the items that were stolen.

Around an hour later the same day at 3:20 p.m. police returned for a theft where a 50-year-old woman was trying to steal several consumable items without paying.

All five people were arrested and charged through the district court.