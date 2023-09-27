SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged five people in connection with a prescription fraud where $90,000 worth of opioids was falsely prescribed.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers initiated a long-term investigation into fraudulent opioid prescriptions being submitted from the Neurology Office of Dr. Beth Cohen in Smithfield Township.

Through the investigation, troopers discovered while working for the office of Dr. Beth Cohen, Shaina Rodriguez conspired with Davon Walton, Joshua Colon, William Luis, and Robert Foy to act as a “corrupt organization,” committing numerous criminal violations related to prescription fraud for profit.

Police say between the dates of May 5th, 2022, and March 17th, 2023, Rodriguez submitted numerous fraudulent opioid scripts to local pharmacies. After each fraudulent script had been submitted, Rodriguez, Walton, Colon, Luis, or Foy would go to the pharmacy and pick up the prescription, as stated in the release.

PSP stated around 3,000 pills were obtained, with an estimated street value of $90,000.

All the crimes occurred without the knowledge or consent of Dr. Cohen, who faces no criminal charges.

Walton, Colon, and Luis have been taken into custody, while arrest warrants for Rodriguez and Foy remain active. All five face the following charges:

Corrupt organizations

Possession with intent to deliver

Forgery

Other violations associated with prescription fraud

Anyone with information regarding the location of Shaina Rodriguez and Robert Foy is asked to contact 911.