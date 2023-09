SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man with DUI after his alleged involvement in a five-car crash on Interstate 81.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on May 30 around 4:40 p.m., a crash occurred on I-81 in Sugarloaf Township involving five cars.

Through further investigation, police say they have placed DUI charges on a 38-year-old man from Northumberland for his involvement in the crash.

Chagres have been filed through the district court.