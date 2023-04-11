LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested five people as a result of a drug bust at the Pleasure Lounge & Night Club Monday night.
As a result of a three-month long investigation, the Lehighton police say they arrested the following five people at the Pleasure Lounge & Night Club around 7:00 p.m. Monday:
- Michael Diaz, 26, of Hazleton
- Jasmine Estrella, 35, of Hazleton
- Arlington Santos, 29, of Hazleton
- Starlyn Santos, 27, of Hazleton
- Michael Soto, 24, of Hazleton
Investigators stated from the lounge in the 200 block of North 1st Street they seized six pounds of methamphetamine, $2,640 in cash, 3 cars, and a loaded 9mm handgun.
All five were taken to the Carbon County Correctional Facility.