LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested five people as a result of a drug bust at the Pleasure Lounge & Night Club Monday night.

As a result of a three-month long investigation, the Lehighton police say they arrested the following five people at the Pleasure Lounge & Night Club around 7:00 p.m. Monday:

Michael Diaz, 26, of Hazleton

Jasmine Estrella, 35, of Hazleton

Arlington Santos, 29, of Hazleton

Starlyn Santos, 27, of Hazleton

Michael Soto, 24, of Hazleton

Investigators stated from the lounge in the 200 block of North 1st Street they seized six pounds of methamphetamine, $2,640 in cash, 3 cars, and a loaded 9mm handgun.

Lehighton Police Department

All five were taken to the Carbon County Correctional Facility.