SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested five people after a search warrant discovered over $8,000 worth of crystal meth inside a Scranton residence.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on Wednesday around 11:00 a.m., law enforcement from Scranton police and the State Police Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of South Webster Avenue.

Investigators say officers made contact with 29-year-old Latesha Twyman and 30-year-old Jessica Benson, both from Wilkes-Barre.

Twyman and Benson allowed police to enter the residence where they found Kyle Sorber, 25, of Wilkes-Barre, David Quick, 25, of Old Forge, and Alyssa Maltese, 21, of Scranton. All were taken into custody by investigators.

Investigators stated in Quick’s possession was a glass crystal meth pipe and a bulletproof vest. As stated in the affidavit, Quick admitted to police that he sold crystal meth to support himself and there would be evidence of the sale on his cell phone. Police say he also admitted to being part of a white supremacist prison gang.

Police say Benson informed officers that inside the home were two guns and a large amount of crystal meth. According to court documents, Benson admitted to helping Quick sell crystal meth at times.

According to the affidavit, Twyman originally lied to officers about her name and age stating she is wanted for drug charges and did not want to go to jail. She also admitted to having drugs inside the house. Twyman has been charged with flight to avoid arrest.

Quick, Benson and Twyman have been charged with manufacturing, possession, and intent to deliver drugs.

In the court documents, Sober informed police that he was wanted because he had not checked in with a probation officer for months. Sober admitted to owning a gun found under the couch inside the residence. He has been charged with possession of a firearm, flight to avoid arrest, and possessing drugs.

As stated by investigators Maltese admitted to having drugs inside the home and a handgun. She has been charged with possessing a firearm and use of drugs.

According to Scranton police, the search warrant allowed law enforcement to discover the following items inside the house:

Bags containing heroin, crystal meth, and marijuana

Crystal meth pipes

Three used hypodermic needles

A bulletproof vest with a rifle plate

Several handguns

Police say all of the recovered crystal meth holds an approximate street value of $8,200.