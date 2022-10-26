PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two incidents in two weeks at a Luzerne County High School. Five men are behind bars after police say they were trespassing on school property with weapons and a loaded gun.

Police say it happened Wednesday afternoon at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

Of the five men involved, court documents indicate one of them is a former student who was expelled last year for allegedly threatening to shoot a teacher.

Reporter Madonna Mantione asks, “Do you have anything to say guys? Any comment?”

None of these five men had anything to say before and after they were arraigned Wednesday night in Plains Township.

They are 18-year-old Nick Liquey, 18-year-old Jesus Gonzalez, 19-year-old Hector Vasquez-Colon, 20-year-old Danny Salazar-Parra, and 21-year-old Ariansy Osorio-Paredes.

According to court documents, Wilkes-barre Area High School officials saw the men on school property around 12:30 p.m. as students were dismissing early for the day.

While some wore masks and hoodies, school principals recognized Gonzalez, who police say was expelled last year for threatening to shoot a teacher.

As a school resource officer approached the men, police say they took off in a white car.

Plains Township Police were called to assist and pulled the car over on Maffet Street.

“At that point we located a handgun, numerous magazines, numerous knives and a baseball bat and masks in the car,” said Plains Township Police Chief Dale Binker.

Binker says the handgun was fully loaded with a bullet in the chamber.

The men were taken into custody and court papers say they all admitted to being members of the Trinitarios street gang.

All of the men face felony charges and bail was set at $1 million cash for each.

“We’re not gonna tolerate people bringing weapons on school properties and neither is the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office,” Chief Binker said.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 9th at the Luzerne County Courthouse.