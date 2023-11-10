HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Five alleged drug dealers have been put behind bars after police say they conducted a months-long narcotics investigation.
According to the Hazleton City Police Department, as a result of a five-month-long investigation, detectives issued six arrest warrants for multiple drug dealers.
During the investigation, officers used confidential informants to purchase crack/cocaine from five of the six suspects identified as;
- Miguel Sanchez
- James Oliver
- Elizabeth Gonzales
- Colleen Kinney
- Joel Valentin-Gonzalez
On Friday detectives executed a search warrant at an apartment behind the Capri Bar in Hazleton and as a result, officers seized the following;
- 20 grams of crack/cocaine
- Multiple cellphones
- $1,522 in cash
Sanchez, Oliver, and Gonzales were denied bail. While Kinney and Valentin-Gonzalez were given $100,000 bail.
At this time police stated an active arrest warrant has been issued for the sixth person allegedly involved in the drug trafficking investigation.