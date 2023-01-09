MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say they confiscated a stash of fireworks from a garage in Moosic.

According to Moosic Police Department, officers served a search warrant at a garage in the 3300 block of Birney Avenue around 4:00 p.m. Sunday after an undercover investigation revealed George Cramer, 44, of Scranton, was selling illegal fireworks.

Inside the garage, investigators say they found various large and small consumer-grade fireworks.

Officers said there were a total of multiple variations of “cake” fireworks, 45 boxes containing “mortar shells”, 56 roman candle fireworks, 25,000 firecrackers, 60 boxes of M-8000 fireworks, and additional items that were not labeled and needed further identification.

Dunmore Police Department

Police note the garage had numerous propane tanks and space heaters being used within a few feet of the fireworks, causing a potential hazard for the surrounding area.

Court records state fireworks can only be sold by those that hold a license from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

Cramer was taken into custody and faces charges of sale of fireworks, risking a catastrophe, and recklessly endangering another person.

Investigators say the estimated value of the fireworks is $20,0000.