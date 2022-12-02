NEW COLUMBIA, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The White Deer Township Fire Department treasurer is being accused of stealing over $300,000 worth of funds from the department over the course of nearly four years.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, in July 2022, members of the White Deer Township Fire Department reported to troopers the theft and unauthorized use of $197,000 of funds.

The fire department noticed an issue after reviewing bank statements dating back to December 2018 and saw transactions that seemed to be unauthorized.

Through an investigation, it was learned that the fire department treasurer Leann Fisher, 48, was the alleged suspect in the disappearance of the funds, PSP stated.

Officials believe Fisher is responsible for the loss of funds totaling around $351,978 from December 2018 to July 2022.

On Thursday charges were filed against Fisher through the district court.

Police are continuing to determine a more precise amount of funds lost and whether the time frame extends beyond December 2018.