COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is facing multiple charges after police say he set his former home on fire in January.

According to the Coal Township Police Department, on January 30 firefighters were called to a reported house fire in the 950 block of West Holly Street. The fire was deemed suspicious since the home was reported to be unoccupied.

State police fire marshals began to investigate and a witness on scene stated they saw a man, later identified as Richard Giedosh, 31, walking near the area of the home before the fire started.

As stated in the affidavit, the house was purchased in a Northumberland County upset sale in September and Geidosh was not permitted to live at the residence.

When interviewed by police Geidosh admitted he would stay inside the home and light a fire in a bucket filled with paper and wood to keep warm.

Geidosh has been charged with three counts of arson, risking a catastrophe, and criminal mischief. He remains in the Northumberland County Prison on a $75,000 bail.

The house was reported to be a total loss.