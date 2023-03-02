Bryan Kohberger was arrested in December as a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The final two unsealed search warrants have revealed more about what police found in Bryan Kohberger’s family home in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains in late December, including a knife and guns.

Police raided the home in the 100 block of Lamsden Drive in the Indian Mountain Lakes development in Chestnuthill Township in the early morning of December 30.

Pennsylvania State Police applied for a search warrant which noted Kohberger was observed at the home and traveling throughout Monroe County since as early as December 16, and they believed he was inside and had possession of items related to the November killings of four students at the University of Idaho.

Guards can be seen blocking the entrance to the Indian Mountain Lakes community where Kohberger was taken into custody

State police say they were looking for any weapons, receipts for weapons, or documentation of purchases regarding these items. Police say they were also looking for any items relating to any of the victims, or the King Road home where their bodies were found.

A surviving roommate told investigators she saw a stranger wearing all black and a mask, walking through the King Road, Idaho home after 4:00 a.m. the day of the murders.

One search warrant focused on seizing a 2015 Hyundai Elantra that investigators believe was the vehicle Kohberger drove during the night of the murders.

According to documents, state police seized items inside the car including:

7 quarters, 36 dimes, 32 nickels, 8 pennies,

Gloves

Receipts

Car insurance, registration

Hiking boots

Comfort Inn room key holder

Tire irons,

Shovel

Goggles

Wrench

Door panel

Band-aids

The second warrant was focusing on weapons inside the Kohberger’s home that could connect him to the scene of the crime, police stated.

The following items were seized from inside the home:

Knife

Glock 22. .40 Caliber

Smith Wesson pocket knife

Three Block .40 Caliber magazines that were empty

Tayor cutlery knife with leather sheath

Black face mask

Black gloves

Black hat

Black mask

AT&T bill for Bryan Kohberger

Book with underlining on page 118

Prescriptions

Cell phone

Laptop

Multiple dark-colored pants

Columbia navy fleece

New Balance shoes

2 pairs of dark-colored boots

Criminal Psychology book

Note to Dad from Bryan

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police released the first search warrant where they focused on a variety of electronic devices that may contain pictures, videos, GPS information, or other evidence of communication relating to the victims.

Kohberger is expected to be back in an Idaho courtroom on June 26.