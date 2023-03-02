MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The final two unsealed search warrants have revealed more about what police found in Bryan Kohberger’s family home in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains in late December, including a knife and guns.
Police raided the home in the 100 block of Lamsden Drive in the Indian Mountain Lakes development in Chestnuthill Township in the early morning of December 30.
Pennsylvania State Police applied for a search warrant which noted Kohberger was observed at the home and traveling throughout Monroe County since as early as December 16, and they believed he was inside and had possession of items related to the November killings of four students at the University of Idaho.
State police say they were looking for any weapons, receipts for weapons, or documentation of purchases regarding these items. Police say they were also looking for any items relating to any of the victims, or the King Road home where their bodies were found.
A surviving roommate told investigators she saw a stranger wearing all black and a mask, walking through the King Road, Idaho home after 4:00 a.m. the day of the murders.
One search warrant focused on seizing a 2015 Hyundai Elantra that investigators believe was the vehicle Kohberger drove during the night of the murders.
According to documents, state police seized items inside the car including:
- 7 quarters, 36 dimes, 32 nickels, 8 pennies,
- Gloves
- Receipts
- Car insurance, registration
- Hiking boots
- Comfort Inn room key holder
- Tire irons,
- Shovel
- Goggles
- Wrench
- Door panel
- Band-aids
The second warrant was focusing on weapons inside the Kohberger’s home that could connect him to the scene of the crime, police stated.
The following items were seized from inside the home:
- Knife
- Glock 22. .40 Caliber
- Smith Wesson pocket knife
- Three Block .40 Caliber magazines that were empty
- Tayor cutlery knife with leather sheath
- Black face mask
- Black gloves
- Black hat
- Black mask
- AT&T bill for Bryan Kohberger
- Book with underlining on page 118
- Prescriptions
- Cell phone
- Laptop
- Multiple dark-colored pants
- Columbia navy fleece
- New Balance shoes
- 2 pairs of dark-colored boots
- Criminal Psychology book
- Note to Dad from Bryan
On Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police released the first search warrant where they focused on a variety of electronic devices that may contain pictures, videos, GPS information, or other evidence of communication relating to the victims.
Kohberger is expected to be back in an Idaho courtroom on June 26.