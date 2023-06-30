LUZERNE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say a search warrant uncovered fentanyl, guns, and a stolen Glock from a Luzerne County home.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 6:00 a.m. Thursday, troopers executed a search warrant on 29-year-old Eshawn Harrell’s second-floor apartment in the 200 block of East Bennett Street.

A search warrant was executed by state troopers after an investigation began into alleged drug trafficking by Harrell.

As a result, investigators stated they seized the following from inside the apartment:

Around 230 grams of suspected fentanyl

Two loaded firearms, including a reported stolen .45-caliber Glock

More than $1,000 in cash

Packaging materials

Seven cellular telephones

Digital scales

Police say a man, woman, and a 16-year-old were inside the apartment with Harrell when troopers arrived. As stated in the affidavit, one of the men in Harrell’s apartment told troopers Harrell invited them to Pennsylvania to make some money during the July 4th holiday.

Harrell was charged with two counts each of illegal possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, endangering the welfare of a minor, and corruption of minors.

Two other people in the home, Trea’Veon Jaquan Moses and Nyasia Shikera Joe are both facing drug charges according to online court records.

Harrell remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $200,000 bail.