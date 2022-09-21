SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After being called to investigate two separate incidents at the same home, Pennsylvania State Police arrested and charged a female for smoking marijuana around multiple uniformed officers.

According to PSP, on Wednesday, just before 3:30 p.m. troopers were sent to the 70 block of Matthews Road in Spring Brook Township, for two separate incidents.

One incident involved slashed tires on a vehicle and the other incident involved unlawful possession of an exotic animal.

State Troopers say the man who originally called the police was at the residence with his girlfriend, 26-year-old, Kaytlyn Corby, of Spring Brook Township.

State police say Corby began smoking marijuana in the vicinity of several uniformed Pennsylvania State Troopers and a uniformed Agent of the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

According to law enforcement, Corby was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, through Magisterial District Court 45-3-02.

There is no word yet on any crimes including slashed tires or the illegal possession of an exotic animal.