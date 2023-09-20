LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a FedEx delivery box truck driver is being charged after intentionally driving his vehicle into another car causing a crash.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, officers were called to a crash on Interstate 180 on Monday around 4:30 p.m. Police say Brad Loomis, 50, of Hughesville, hit another car causing both vehicles to spin and hit a guard rail.

While interacting with investigators Loomis made comments saying he caused the crash intentionally because the second river would not allow him to merge,” as stated in the affidavit.

Officers said Loomis also attempted to barricade himself in the cabin of the FedEx truck while speaking with police. Loomis also admitted to drinking vodka to EMS workers on the scene, police stated.

While in custody, Loomis threatened to kill police several times, according to court documents.

Loomis has been charged with aggravated assault, DUI, and careless driving. He remains in the Lycoming County Prison on a $95,000 bail.