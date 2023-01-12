SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wayne County inmate is facing charges after investigators say he failed to meet at a halfway house following imprisonment.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, in October 2022, Usbaldo Padilla, 49, of Los Angeles, California, escaped from the extended limits of his confinement in the United States Penitentiary Canaan, Waymart, PA.

Investigators say Padilla had been furloughed to be transported by commercial bus to report to a halfway house in California to complete the term of his imprisonment. Padilla failed to report as required.

Police later arrested Padilla in November 2022, while walking on a street in Los Angeles.

A federal grand jury has charged Padilla with escape. The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 5 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.