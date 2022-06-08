EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A federal inmate has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, officials say.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, inmate Richard Anthony Trent, 43, was indicted by a grand jury and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus says that on May 17, while Trent was an inmate at U.S. Penitentiary Canaan (USP Canaan) in Wayne County, he allegedly assaulted another inmate with a grey, metal weapon, around seven inches long, sharpened to a point, commonly known as a ‘shank.’

The case is being investigated by the FBI and the maximum penalty Trent could be facing under federal law is 10 years in prison, followed by a term of supervised release, and a fine.