EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Two inmates at Federal Correctional Institute Schuylkill are accused of illegally possessing contraband known as “shanks.”

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday, Xavion Lawrence, age 22, and Devontay Douglas, age 25, both inmates at the Federal Correctional Institute Schuylkill, were indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing contraband.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges that on

November 13, 2022, Lawrence was found in possession of a piece of plexiglass sharpened to a

point with a cloth handle, commonly referred to as a “shank.”

Karam also says alleges that on February 8, 2023, Douglas was found in possession of a 6-inch piece of metal sharpened to a point with a cloth handle, also known as a “shank.”

Officials say Lawrence faces a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison, a term of supervised

release, and a fine.

U.S. officials say Douglas also faces a maximum penalty of 5 years of in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine.