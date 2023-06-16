MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two former Mount Carmel police officers and one active were arrested by the FBI Friday morning on charges alleging they assaulted numerous people without justifiable cause.

FBI detectives state three men, Patrolmen Kyle Schauer, 34, and former Patrolman Jonathan McHugh, 35, who left the force in November 2022, and Lt. David Donkochik, 51, who retired in early 2022, allegedly committed conspiracy to deprive rights under color of law and numerous counts of deprivation of rights under color of law.

According to court documents, that Donkochik, McHugh, and Schauer “used excessive force on arrestees, including but not limited to punching, kicking, choking, tasing, beating and body-slamming” in 22 different arrests from 2018 to 2021.

The three officers were believed to have taken steps to ensure that video of the arrests was not captured by police camera, or if there was any footage that incriminated them was captured, failed to take steps to ensure the footage was preserved, as stated in the indictment.

The U.S. District Court Middle District of Pennsylvania says the three are accused of falsely reporting that the arrestees acted in a manner requiring violence, and then falsely charged arrestees with criminal offenses, including aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and other related charges to conceal their own use of violence, prosecutors stated.

McHugh faces 14 charges of deprivation of rights relating to 14 separate incidents that occurred from April 2019 through October 2021.

Schauer faces 10 counts of the same charge for incidents that occurred from June 2018 through October 2021.

Donkochik was named in four separate incidents from April 2019 through October 2021.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 10 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.